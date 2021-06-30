MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $395,460.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $304,957.39.

Shares of MAX opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -312.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

