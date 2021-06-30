Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $89.75 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,242,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,833,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,103 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Medpace by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

