Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,303 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

