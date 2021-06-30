Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

