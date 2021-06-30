Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 710 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $276.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.36 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

