Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $331,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.