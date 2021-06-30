Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 107.3% in June

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,512,300 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the May 31st total of 729,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Meituan stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 12,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

