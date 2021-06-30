Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 2.8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.75. 18,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,224,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

