Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) vs. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Financial Comparison

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 28.63% 10.05% 1.17% AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meridian Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 3.97 $65.05 million $1.29 15.77 AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.05 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

