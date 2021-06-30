Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.74

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 5921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $923.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,424 shares of company stock valued at $153,693. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,494,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

