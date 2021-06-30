Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 83.5% in June

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MTR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 6,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

