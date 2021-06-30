Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,204. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

