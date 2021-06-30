Meter Governance Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00006942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $605,755.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

