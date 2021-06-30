Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WOWI stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. Metro One Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

