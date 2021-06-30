MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,506,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
