MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,506,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.