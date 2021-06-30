Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124,075 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $71,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

