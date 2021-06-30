Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 2,633,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.