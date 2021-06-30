Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

MSFT stock opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $271.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

