Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

