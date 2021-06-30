Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $584.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

