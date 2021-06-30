MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.