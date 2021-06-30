Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

TIGO opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

