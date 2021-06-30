MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $400,742.96

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $400,742.96 and approximately $1,675.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.53 or 0.06059740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.08 or 0.01448338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00402015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00152997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00606615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00426184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00346213 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

