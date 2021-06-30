Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 10,497 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $71,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

