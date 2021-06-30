Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

