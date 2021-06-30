Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,354,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $20.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

CSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

