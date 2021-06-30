Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 132,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 229.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.48. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

