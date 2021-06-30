Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,241 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after buying an additional 605,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.