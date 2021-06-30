Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,573 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

