Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

