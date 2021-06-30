Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 156.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,900 shares of company stock worth $77,876,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 187.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.