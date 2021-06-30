Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.