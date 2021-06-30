Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MONRY traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

