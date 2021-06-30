Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.