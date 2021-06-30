Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,796,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $656.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

