Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.