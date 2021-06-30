Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $633,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,466 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

