Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $855,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

