Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

