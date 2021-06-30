Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

