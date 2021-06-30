Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

