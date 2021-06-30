Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,482. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.