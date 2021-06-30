Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 173,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,928. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

