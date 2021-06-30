Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 556.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 371,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

