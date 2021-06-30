Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $429.74. 271,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,802. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $430.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.