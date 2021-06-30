Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 445,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,969. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

