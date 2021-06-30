mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 325.5% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.