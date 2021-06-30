Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

