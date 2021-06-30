MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $536.01

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $536.01 and last traded at $533.54, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $531.75.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.61.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in MSCI by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

