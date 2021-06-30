MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.87. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.59, with a volume of 53,060 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

