MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.87. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.59, with a volume of 53,060 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
